Pokémon TCG: Incandescent Arcana Is Out In Japan Today

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year hits shelves today. Incandescent Arcana arrives today September 2nd, 2022, in Japan and will begin importing to international buyers. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era.

Here's what you can expect from Pokémon TCG Japan's Incandescent Arcana:

Pokémon-V including Alolan Vulpix V, Serperior V, Reshiram V, Mawile V, Magearna V, Ho-Oh V,

Pokémon VSTAR, including Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, Serperior VSTAR, Mawile VSTAR

Character Rares including Jynx, Smeargle, Serperior V CSR, Braixen, Milotic, Gardevoir, Altaria

Radiant Pokémon, including Radiant Alakazam, Radiant Jirachi, Radiant Tsareena

Secret Rares including Full Arts, Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Rainbow Rares, and Gold Cards

There is more as well, so be sure to stay tuned to our upcoming and ongoing spotlights on the Secret Rares of Incandescent Arcana.

In addition to this drop, the Pokémon Center Japan has also released a new wave of merch themed to the set. Read about it here.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Incandescent Arcana cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.