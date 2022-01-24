Pokémon TCG Japan Announces Details For Battle Legion Special Set

Pokémon TCG Japan has announced the initial details for their next set, Battle Legion. Battle Legion will be a special set (not a high-class set like VMAX Climax, though, so don't expect 100 Secret Rares) coming out in February 2022. Due to initial reports from sources such as PokéBeach, it was expected that this set would include more Character Cards. However, new details don't include any reference to those but instead announce the return of Shiny Pokémon through a new card type, which Bleeding Cool reported on yesterday: Sparkling Pokémon. Now, let's take a look at the full details of the Battle Legion news drop.

Here's everything we can currently confirm about Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Legion:

Battle Legion will include 67 cards before Secret Rares. Keep in mind that Japanese sets consider Full Arts to be Secret Rares while English-language sets do not.

Each booster pack will contain six cards rather than the five cards found in standard expansions.

Confirmed cards in the standard set are Sparkling Greninja, Sparkling Hawlucha, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure (holo), Starmie V, Garchomp V.

Battle Legion will also be released with two 6-card decks which you can see above. These decks are called Sword & Shield Starter Set Lucario VSTAR and Sword & Shield Starter Set Darkrai VSTAR. They will each get both a V and VSTAR for their focus Pokémon.

Sparkling Pokémon will be a new way to showcase Shinies in the TCG. From the art, we can tell that there is texture on the creature itself and a reverse holo pattern running all through the card. Collectors will note two things about the text on the bottom of the card. First, these are in the standard Battle Legion set and not a subset. Also, they have a rarity specific to them: K. You can take a look at the first Battle Legion Sparkling cards that have been revealed right here with Sparkling Greninja and Sparkling Hawlucha.

Stay tuned for previews of Battle Legion cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.