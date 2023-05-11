Pokémon TCG Japan: Clay Burst Preview: Shroodle Line Shroodle appears for the first time in a Pokémon TCG set in Clay Burst, the latest super popular set that has been released in Japan.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at a Paldean species that is debuting in the Pokémon TCG in Clay Burst.

Shroodle is a Poison/Normal-type species that debuted in the Scarlet & Violet games. It evolves into Grafaiai, which was one of the first Paldean species revealed. Here are Shroodle's Dex entries so we can get to know this species better:

Though usually a mellow Pokémon, it will sink its sharp, poison-soaked front teeth into any that anger it, causing paralysis in the object of its ire. To keep enemies away from its territory, it paints markings around its nest using a poisonous liquid that has an acrid odor.

The card to the left is illustrated by Akira Komayama with the Shroodle in the middle drawn by Anesaki Dynamic. Its evolution Grafaiai is pictured on the card by Souichirou Gunjima to the right.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.