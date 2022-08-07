Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana: Gardevoir Character Rare

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with a terrific Character Rare featuring Gardevoir.

Gardevoir is an intensely popular Pokémon for both normal and nefarious reasons. Do yourself a favor and never do a Twitter search to see what people are saying about Gardevoir. There are some twisted trainers out there.

Speaking of trainers, Gardevoir is pictured here in this AKIRA EGAWA illustration with Diantha, the Champion of the Kalos region who goes by the name Grand Duchess. This is quite a beautiful card and I do think it's also time that the Pokémon TCG gives Diantha more of a presence. Maybe a Full Art in this set, for example.

This is one of the first and only Character Rares that have been revealed in this set. What I'm wondering is which Pokémon will get the even more difficult-to-pull Character Super Rares, of which there will likely be two if this set's layout matches the last set that featured these special cards.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Incandescent Arcana cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.