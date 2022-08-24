Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Calyrex Solo

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with the first time we've ever seen a… grounded Calyrex.

Calyrex was the mascot of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, but we have actually never seen it in its standard form. We have seen cards featuring Ice Rider Calyrex, which is actually Calyrex paired with Glastrier, and Shadow Rider Calyrex, which is actually Calyrex paired with Spectrier. We get this Grass-type (Nobody Rider Calyrex) from artist Nurikabe. Calyrex is walking on its spindly legs through a forest with a head so big that I can't imagine it's not bumping into trees every few steps. We can tell from the holographic effect on the card and borders that this will be a holo-rare in the English-language version of this set if it's included.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Incandescent Arcana cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.