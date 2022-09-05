Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Ho-Oh Full Art

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with another selection from the Secret Rare section of the set, with Full Art Ho-Oh V. Note, though, that Japanese sets consider Full Arts to be Secret Rares while English-language sets don't, so this card will be considered a main set pull when it likely shows up in Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

N-DESIGN Inc. handles this gorgeous Full Art. Ho-Oh is impeccably drawn with the background artwork and texturing working together to give the impression of a whirlwind behind this Legendary Bird. Ho-Oh exudes power and danger here, with the blue tones of the background allowing the warm colors of its design to pop. This is among the top pulls of Incandescent Arcana.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage.