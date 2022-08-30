Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Magearna V

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with Pokémon-V.

Today's preview features Magearna, a Steel/Fairy-type Mythical Pokémon that has yet to get an Ultra Rare since XY – Steam Siege. That set had a Magearna EX and a Magearna EX Full Art, with another Magearna EX appearing as a XY Black Star Promo. Magearna would show up as a rare in Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism, an uncommon in Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder, and then most recently as a holographic rare in Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage. Now, it gets a V. I'm a big fan of N-DESIGN Inc.'s recent work, and this is no exception. With vibrant use of colors and an evocative background, this is the best-looking Magearna card to my eye since that terrific Full Art EX.

