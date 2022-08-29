Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Radiant Alakazam

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with another Radiant Pokémon.

The final Radiant Pokémon of Incandescent Arcana has been revealed as Radiant Alakazam. Akira Komayama reveals this card, which depicts the Shiny version of Alakazam, using its trademark spoons. Shiny Alakazam's color palette works incredibly well with the color of the Psychic-type card with the Radiant reverse holo pattern playing across it. This is certainly one that I cannot wait to pull in Silver Tempest.

Since special card typings that can be pulled in the reverse holo slots don't generally last long, I think that we are approaching the end of the line for Radiant Pokémon. What are some Shiny species that you would like to see get the Radiant treatment before the Sword & Shield era wraps up?

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Incandescent Arcana cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.