Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Arita Lugia V

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews with the Lugia V.

Wow. This Lugia V is a complete show-stopper, forgoing the overdone computer-generated style of this card type for a stunning illustration. Mitushiro Arita is best known for illustrating what may be the most iconic trading card ever produced: the Base Set Charizard. Now, he brings his skills to Lugia decades later for a card that is so beautiful that, were it the Alternate Art Lugia, it would be the definitive chase card of the set. Instead, it'll be an easy-to-pull Pokémon-V that will go down as one of the most gorgeous cards in this set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.