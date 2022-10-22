Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Gold Lugia VSTAR

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger was released yesterday, October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews with what we all know will be one of the top cards of the set.

Lugia VSTAR gets the Gold Secret Rare! While we all knew this was coming, we have to keep in mind that the last Japanese set, Incandescent Arcana, shocked us with its Gold VSTAR pick. Rather than going for the set mascot, the popular Alolan Vulpix, the Pokémon TCG Japan switched things up and went for the unlikely choice of Serperior VSTAR. I'm still a little bit salty that we're not getting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR as a Gold Secret Rare, because man, imagine the silver and gold vibes. That's exactly what Lugia brings here, though, making this card quite the pull to chase.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.