Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Regidrago V Alt Art

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by checking out this mysterious Regidrago Alternate Art.

Regidrago relaxes in this Alternate Art illustrated by Hataya, which shows the once lost-to-history Legendary Pokémon sitting in front of the ruins of its temple. This card, like many Alt Arts, includes other Pokémon with Lugia flying in the sky in the background. I personally love Hataya's fine linework, which we have previously seen on the excellent Bronzong Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. Paradigm Trigger just gets four Alt Arts with this, Lugia, Unown, and Skuntank, which makes it quite likely that the international adaptation, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, will also only have four.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.