Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Trainer VSTARs

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by checking out a strange direction for VSTARs… on Trainer Cards!?

VSTARs were introduced as a new Ultra Rare card with rarity equivalent to VMAXes. These cards are like VMAXes in that they were textured, impacted gameplay (albeit in a very different way), and were in the standard numbered set next to the Pokémon V, which these cards evolved from. However, now we are seeing that Paradigm Trigger is applying VSTAR rules to standard holo Trainer cards. These cards will be of standard, non-Ultra Rare rarity in the set, though, so they aren't technically Pokémon VSTARs. It is interesting, though, to say the least, to see these appear in what is almost certainly the final main series set to include VSTARs.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.