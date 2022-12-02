Pokémon TCG Japan Releases Jumbo Art Rares In December 2022

Pokémon TCG Japan has a number of releases today, with the main drop, of course, being the high-class set VSTAR Universe. However, they are planning to continue celebrating the release of this artwork-themed set for the rest of the month, with another tie-in product coming on December 16th. These new Jumbo Card Collections will take popular Art Rares from the VSTAR Universe expansion and blows them up to jumbo size. Each product will come with two jumbo Art Rares, two card stands to hold these jumbo cards, and three booster packs of VSTAR Universe. There will not be an English equivalent of these products, but the English version of VSTAR Universe will instead be released in its own set, Crown Zenith.

The products will feature:

Mew & Oricorio Jumbo Art Rares

Lapras & Ditto Jumbo Art Rares

Latias & Galarian Moltres Jumbo Art Rares

VSTAR Universe is the final set of the Sword & Shield era for Japan and will be the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era internationally, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards that include Art Rares and Special Art Rares. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon similar to Alternate Arts or Character Rares. Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. You can stay tuned for more spotlight previews of VSTAR Universe cards and associated products as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.