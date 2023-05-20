Pokémon TCG Japan Reveals Ex Starter Deck: Clefable Ex Pokémon TCG Japan reveals the Clefairy line from the upcoming Clefable ex Starter Deck, which includes a Yuka Morii Clefairy.

A wave of Pokémon TCG ex Starter Decks are coming to Japan on July 7th, 2023. The ex Starter Decks will go for 550 yen and have not yet been revealed for English-language release. These will likely be brought into another Pokémon TCG expansion or even as SV Black Star Promos. The ex Starter Decks will include Decidueye ex, Clefable ex, Greninja ex, Vicitni ex, Houndoom ex, Melmetal ex, Miraidon ex, and Koraidon ex. There will also be two secret decks that have not yet been revealed. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in these decks. Today, let's take a look at some cards featuring the Clefairy line.

The Clefairy line features in the Clefable ex Starter Deck. It begins with iconic clay artist Yuka Morii delivering a cute, cheerful Clefable. Morii has been with the Pokémon TCG since the vintage days when Wizards of the Coast was running the ship. We are actually in the middle of a three-part series examining the history of Yuka Morii's unique and creative contributions to the hobby, which you can begin here. Check back every Monday for more Pokémon TCG Artist Spotlights.

The Clefairy line, of course, culminates in Clefable, one of the signature ex cards of this release. Artist Satoshi Shirai takes on this bright and vibrant ex, where glowing stars radiate off of this heavy-hitting Fairy. Shirai has been with the Pokémon TCG since the days of Black & White – Boundaries Crossed with a focus on Ultra Rares. Standout Shirai cards include Steelix V from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage and Scizor V Full Art from Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

