Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Arcanine ex

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023 that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowcase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at the Growlithe and Arcanine ex Terastal.

This cute and cartoony Growlithe is drawn by Tika Matsuno, showing the Fire-type pup prancing through the glass. Growlithe evolves to Arcanine ex, which is depicted with the Terastal phenomenon crystallizing it, with the gem on top of its head maintaining its Fire-typing. This ex is illustrated by 5ban Graphics who are known as the trademark Ultra Rare artists that often get used for major cards like EXs, GXs, Vs, VMAXs, and now exs. I'm noting a visual texture on the card, which makes me think that Terastal ex cards will have texture like VMAX and VSTAR cards while standard ex cards will lack texture like GX and V cards.

