Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Greavard Art Rare

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Art Rares and Special Art Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see on SARs. Today, let's take a look at a beautiful new Art Rare coming for the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era.

Greavard is a new Paldean Pokémon with a dark history. Gravard's Dex entry reads:

It is said that a dog Pokémon that died in the wild without ever interacting with a human was reborn as this Pokémon. This friendly Pokémon doesn't like being alone. Pay it even the slightest bit of attention, and it will follow you forever.

This card is beautifully drawn in this unique style which looks like a mixture of an oil painting and the vibrancy of Lisa Frank by artist sowsow who has been contributing since Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light. Some of the most memorable sowsow cards include two iconic chase cards, Espeon V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies and Gengar VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike.

