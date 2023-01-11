Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet ex Preview: Riolu Art Rare Riolu trains for the big leagues, mirroring itself after Lucario & Medicham, in this new card from Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet ex.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. The news hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Art Rares and Special Art Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see on SARs. Today, let's take a look at an adorable new Art Rare coming for the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era.

I love how Art Rares are dedicated to telling a story in a single image. This card show Riolu in a room that has been wrecked, with the pillows bursting with stuffing, scratches in the couch, and exercise equipment strewn about, showing this Pokémon's dedication to training. A great touch is the posters of elite Fighting-types like Lucario and Medicham, who Riolu clearly admires. This Art Rare is illustrated by Nelnal, whose first credit in a set was the Toxtricity Art Rare from Japan's VSTAR Universe that just came out last month.

Keep an eye on Bleeding Cool today for another Riolu Art Rare. This one is from VSTAR Universe. What a win for Riolu fans, as we are seeing this Pokémon appear on Art Rares in consecutive sets.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.