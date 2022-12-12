Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Smoliv

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023 that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowcase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at a debut appearance for a species from Paldea.

Smoliv appears in the Pokémon TCG for the very first time. A Grass/Normal-type Pokémon from Generation Nine's Paldea region, Smoliv evolves into Dolliv who evolves into its final stage of Arboliva. Smoliv's Pokédex entries read:

It protects itself from enemies by emitting oil from the fruit on its head. This oil is bitter and astringent enough to make someone flinch. This Pokémon converts nutrients into oil, which it stores in the fruit on its head. It can easily go a whole week without eating or drinking.

Artist yuu contributes the art for this hobby debut. Not to be confused with Yuu Nishida, yuu has been contributing to the hobby since Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. You may know their work from Acerola's Premonition Full Art from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars or the Zeraora V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.