Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Wattrel Line Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet ex, the first set of the Scarlet & Violet era, features the Electric/Flying-type Paldean bird, Wattrel.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, let's take a look at a new species getting its first card in the Scarlet & Violet era.

The new Paldean Wattrel line consists of the base form Wattrel and its evolution, Kilowattrel. Both are Electric/Flying-types. Let's get to know these new species better by checking out their Dex entries. First, Wattrel:

When its wings catch the wind, the bones within produce electricity. This Pokémon dives into the ocean, catching prey by electrocuting them. These Pokémon make their nests on coastal cliffs. The nests have a strange, crackling texture, and they're a popular delicacy.

And Kilowattrel:

Kilowattrel inflates its throat sac to amplify its electricity. By riding the wind, this Pokémon can fly over 430 miles in a day. It uses its throat sac to store electricity generated by its wings. There's hardly any oil in its feathers, so it is a poor swimmer.

Wattrel gets two cards in Scarlet ex. Saya Tsuruta illustrates the derpier of the two to the left, with Shin Nagasawa depicting the moment where the wing catches its wings in the middle card. The Kilowattrel is illustrated by TCG legend Kouki Saitou who shows the Pokémon expelling electricity from its mouth.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.