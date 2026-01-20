Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Fortnite, Games, Video Games, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Fortnite Creative, Fortnite Islands

Dungeons & Dragons Launches Several Fortnite Creative Islands

Dungeons & Dragons will bring their brand of fantasy to Fortnite, as Wizards of the Coast has launched new D&D Fortnite Islands

Article Summary Dungeons & Dragons introduces five custom Fortnite Islands with unique gameplay and D&D-inspired adventures.

Islands created by Chartis and Teravision Games let players explore iconic Forgotten Realms locations.

Challenges include PvP battles, platforming, co-op boss fights, and a massive roguelike adventure.

Battle legendary D&D foes like Klauth the red dragon and Valindra Shadowmantle in creative Fortnite maps.

Wizards of the Coast has brought the fantasy realm of Dungeons & Dragons to a new video game, as they have launched a new set of Fortnite Islands. The company has partnered with Chartis and Teravision Game, who have created several pop culture islands in the game using the UEFN system to make five new islands for D&D fans to visit starting today. We have more details below, and the codes for those islands for you to visit.

Dungeons & Dragons | Fortnite Islands

These custom Fortnite Islands are built by long-time D&D fans at both Chartis and Teravision, using Epic's UEFN toolset, and designed as part of a "launch and learn" initiative to explore how D&D can connect with a diverse range of Fortnite players in fun and meaningful ways. The five islands include a PvP arena, a social hub, a platformer, a co-op boss fight, and the largest co-op roguelike in Fortnite history. Fortnite and D&D players both new and old will now have the chance to enjoy the action and creativity of Fortnite with D&D-inspired twists. They will visit familiar D&D locations in the Forgotten Realms including the Yawning Portal tavern, the Spine of the World mountains, Mount Hotenow, and many more, and will battle some of the legends of D&D including Klauth the ancient red dragon and feared necromancer Valindra Shadowmantle.

"We're bringing the spirit of D&D homebrew to Fortnite – supporting creators, experimenting in new mediums, and learning how we can introduce D&D to new players," said Nick Strann, Franchise Strategy Director for Dungeons & Dragons at Wizards of the Coast. "D&D already means so much to all those who have joined us at the table, and we hope that we can make it just as meaningful for millions of Fortnite fans. We very much look forward to hearing player feedback on these creator-made islands and using that feedback to shape future adventures wherever people love D&D."

D&D Boxfights – Island Code 1190-4691-0255

D&D Treasure RNG – Island Code 4958-2624-5634

D&D Dungeon Deathrun – Island Code 5806-6430-0158

D&D Bossfight – Island Code 2218-1049-5866

D&D Zombie Dragon Adventure (early access) – Island Code 2525-9596-3235

