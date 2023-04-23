Pokémon TCG Japan: Snow Hazard Preview: Sudowoodo Illustration Pokémon TCG Japan's Snow Hazard doesn't just give new Paldean species love as it also features a Sudowoodo Illustration Rare.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare revealed for Snow Hazard featuring Sudowoodo.

Another win for Snow Hazard. Man, the Scarlet & Violet era is off to such a beautiful start. Remember how slow the Sword & Shield era started? People look back (honestly, unfairly, I think) on Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, the second set of that era, as a boring set that was simply moving through the new species. Think of the cards like this that will go into the second Scarlet & Violet era set, Paldea Evolved. These are some of the best artworks ever! Beyond being the best, they're also just so interesting. This era already stands out in a huge way.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.