EA Sports FC 26 Reveals More About Career Mode Changes

EA Sports FC 26 has a new blog and a short video out, as they go over many of the changes that have been made to the career mode

Article Summary EA Sports FC 26 revamps Career Mode with the new Manager Live Career experience and dynamic challenges.

Weekly and monthly challenges inspired by real football events bring fresh variety to every Career Mode save.

Scenarios include transfer windows, relegation battles, and unique "What If?" moments for deeper immersion.

Complete in-game challenges to earn exclusive rewards, season pass items, and connect with friends online.

EA Sports recently released a new video and blog for EA Sports FC 26, this time going over many of the changes coming to the career mode. -The company took the lessons and feedback from the last title and have applied them to this game, along with changes they wanted to implement, to give players a more refined experience. We have snippets from the blog for you here, and the video above, as the game will be out on September 26, 2025.

EA Sports FC 26

One of the biggest pieces of feedback we've seen from you is that you want more variety in your Career Mode saves. You've told us you want to take on different and unique challenges, and that you're constantly on the lookout for the next great scenario to play. In FC 26 we're introducing the Manager Live Career experience, a dynamic Hub filled with ever-changing Challenges, offering fresh experiences that evolve on a weekly and monthly basis throughout the new season. We've been amazed by your creativity in crafting scenarios outside of the game in years past, and you've inspired us to bring these storylines and narratives into the game itself.

Alongside Full Career and Live Start Points, Manager Live is home to a variety of challenges, released throughout the new season. Some Challenges align with real-world football, like frenzy of transfer windows or the UEFA Champions League knockouts. Reactive Challenges are timed to capture specific events, creating "What If?" moments like unexpected upsets or epic title battles. Our goal is to let you live the intensity of legendary rivalries, celebrate monumental achievements, and navigate the drama of shock sackings, all while engaging with the season's biggest football storylines. You can now enjoy Career in bite-sized chunks. In a few hours of play you can win something and be rewarded.

We'll be using various parameters to introduce brand-new, exciting ways to play that vary throughout the season, alongside multiple objective types to consistently deliver a fresh challenge. Can you win the league with only youth players? Can you survive relegation with a -20 point deduction? Can you take a team in the bottom league to champions league glory only playing domestic players? So many opportunities to prove your managerial greatness. You'll be able to connect with friends to share Challenges and tackle the most popular ones directly from the Hub. You can earn exclusive kit rewards by completing Challenges to use in Manager Career, and this Challenge completion will enable you to progress through the Season Pass to earn game wide rewards, including coveted ICONs and Heroes. Open up Manager Career and select Live to explore all the latest content and put your managerial skills to the test.

