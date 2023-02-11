Pokémon TCG Japan: Triple Beat Preview: Sprigatito Line The Sprigatito evolutionary line gets a solid feature in Pokémon TCG Japan's Triple Beat, which will also feature Meowscarada ex.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triple Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triple Beat will be, in part, the basis for the as-of-yet untitled second Scarlet & Violet English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triple Beat. Today, we take a look at the first card we're spotlighting from this subset, the Sprigatito Art Rare.

Now that we have taken a closer look at Kouki Saitou's cute Sprigatito Art Rare, our favorite Paldean Starter (well, at least mine) gets more cards in the standard numbered set this time. Naoyo Kimura illustrates yet another floral Sprigatito with a light, colored pencil touch that works beautifully for the environment as well as the Pokémon's soft color palette. Artist Megumi Mizutani takes things into bright and bold territory with a cartoony Sprigatito that doesn't turn down the adorable factor even a bit. The line continues with Floragato, Sprigatito's evolution, who is depicted as a Puss-in-Boots-esque bandit in this card, showcasing it hopping from rooftop to rooftop by artist nagimiso. The line will continue in tomorrow's preview of the Meowscarada ex.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.