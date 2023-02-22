Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Dedenne Tera ex Dedenne features on the Tera ex from Triplet Beat, the first subset from Pokémon TCG Japan's first Scarlet & Violet-era subset.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be, in part, the basis for the as-of-yet untitled second Scarlet & Violet English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at the first and possible only Tera ex from Triplet Beat.

So far, we have seen Japanese Pokémon TCG sets in this era get a single Tera ex per set. Scarlet ex got Gyarados Tera ex, and Violet ex got Arcanine Tera ex, so I believe that we are likely to see Dedenne Tera ex as the only Tera ex in Triplet Beat. Artist aky CG Works takes on this Terastallized Dedenne, which will likely also get a Full Art Tera ex in this set. Just like the Gyarados and Arcanine Tera ex cards from the previous sets, the Tera type of Dedenne matches its normal typing. We will likely see Tera types deviate from the Pokémon's standard typing later in the Scarlet & Violet era.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.