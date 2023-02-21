Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Lokix & Nymble Learn about new Paldean species Nymble and its evolution Lokix before they come to the Pokémon TCG with Triple Beat, the next Japanese set.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for the as-of-yet untitled second Scarlet & Violet English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards featuring new Paldean species from Triplet Beat.

Nymble is a new Bug-type Pokémon introduced in the Scarlet & Violet games. Its evolution is Lokix, who takes on a dual Bug/Dark-typing. Let's take a look at their Dex entries to learn more about these new species before their first TCG appearance in Triplet Beat.

Nymble's Dex entries read:

It has its third set of legs folded up. When it's in a tough spot, this Pokémon jumps over 30 feet using the strength of its legs. It's highly skilled at a fighting style in which it uses its jumping capabilities to dodge incoming attacks while also dealing damage to opponents.

Lokix's Dex entries read:

When it decides to fight all out, it stands on its previously folded legs to enter Showdown Mode. It neutralizes its enemies in short order. It uses its normally folded third set of legs when in Showdown Mode. This places a huge burden on its body, so it can't stay in this mode for long.

Lokix will be a holographic rare in Triple Beat.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage.