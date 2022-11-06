Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Absol Art Rare

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been revealed. VSTAR Universe will drop in Japan this December and is thought to be the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like the previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is thought to be primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful, unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at another Art Rare, this time featuring the majestic Dark-type Pokémon Absol.

So far, many of the Art Rares we have shown picture the focus Pokémon amongst other species. Today's Absol card is like the Diancie Art Rare in that it depicts the Pokémon alone. Artist Uta uses hazy, light coloring to paint a scene of Absol in a meadow that is anything but dark. Sunlight beams down, illuminating the flowers and casting light on Absol's face for a truly beautiful card. Uta debuts as a Pokémon TCG artist back on Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse. Standouts from Uta's contributions are the Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, Oranguru V from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, and Jolteon from Cosmic Eclipse.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.