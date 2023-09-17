Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Iron Hands, Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar & Future Flash: Iron Hands Ex

Pokémon TCG Japan’s upcoming Paradox Pokémon-themed Future Flash expansion will feature Iron Hands ex, a futuristic relative of Hariyama.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at one of the new cards appearing in the set.

The new Paradox Pokémon Iron Hands gets a Pokémon ex in this set. Iron Hands is a futuristic relative of Hariyama that appears in Future Flash using the, you guessed it, Future mechanic. Here are Iron Hands' Dex entries so we can get to know this species better ahead of this expansion's release:

It is very similar to a cyborg covered exclusively by a paranormal magazine. The cyborg was said to be the modified form of a certain athlete. This Pokémon shares many similarities with Iron Hands, an object mentioned in a certain expedition journal.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

