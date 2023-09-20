Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Ancient Roar, Future Flash, Iron Jugulia, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar & Future Flash: Iron Jugulis

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Future Flash features the debut card of Iron Jugulis, a Paradox Pokémon that is a future relative of Hydreigon.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at a new card revealed from Future Flash.

Here, we have the Pokémon TCG debut of Iron Jugulis. Iron Jugulis is a Paradox Pokémon that is a future relative of Hydreigon, which means that it, as you likely guessed, uses the Future mechanic. Let's get to know this new species ahead of its TCG debut in Future Flash by checking out its Dex entries from the game:

It resembles a certain Pokémon introduced in a paranormal magazine, described as the offspring of a Hydreigon that fell in love with a robot. It's possible that Iron Jugulis, an object described in an old book, may actually be this Pokémon.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

