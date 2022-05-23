Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma Preview: Gallade Full Art & CSR

The new Pokémon TCG set has arrived in Japan. Dark Phantasma was released on May 13th, 2022 and continues the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer, and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma features cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set also continues the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and sees more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo pattern. This set, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at the final Full Art and final Character Super Rare we have to show in this set.

It's Gallade! While not as popular as Gardevoir, this alternate ultimate evolution of the Ralts line gets quite a feature in Dark Phantasma. Not only does it get a Full Are Pokémon-V, pictured above to the left, but it also gets one of the two Character Super Rare slots, pictured to the right.

In this dynamic CSR by artist Souichirou Gunjima who merges a painterly touch with the classic Pokémon house style, Gallade is pictured with its trainer, Beni. Beni was introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus as the Galaxy Team member who works as Kamado's right-hand man and who runs the Jubilife Village canteen. He is known in the game for his use of both Gardevoir and Gallade.

