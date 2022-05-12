Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma Preview: Gallade V

The next Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Dark Phantasma will be released on May 13th, 2022. This set will continue the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer, and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma will feature cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set will also continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will also see more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo patter. These sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at another Pokémon-V we're getting in this set.

If you're a Gallade fan, you might have felt as if you were about to go hungry in this set, as one of the first cards that was shown off was Radiant Gardevoir. Gardevoir is a bit more popular than Gallade, so it seemed as if we wouldn't see this Fighting-type variant get its time to shine. Well, not the case! We have a Gallade V in this set with intense, painterly artwork by Ryota Murayama whose style deviates from the standard 3D look of Vs in an effective way. The sky behind Gallade is painted with dark blues and purples with silhouetted trees, creating an environment that I can't wait to see in person with this foil, holographic card.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Dark Phantasma cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.