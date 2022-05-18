Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma Preview: Gengar Character Rare

The new Pokémon TCG set has arrived in Japan. Dark Phantasma was released on May 13th, 2022, and continues the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer, and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma features cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set also continues the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and sees more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo pattern. These sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at another Character Rare from this set.

It's Gengar! I'm noticing that this set, while primarily focused on the region of Hisui, has a subfocus on Kanto. This manifests in the Character Rare section of the set, as we are seeing multiple Kanto species. We covered the Pikachu Character Rare and tomorrow we'll take a look at two more Character Rares featuring Parasect and Snorlax.

Gengar is pictured with the Miss Fortune Sisters in this Character Rare illustrated by Akira Komayama. The Miss Fortune Sisters are the three bandits who act as the villain team of Hisui in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The bandits include Charm, Clover, and Coin and the three also get a joint Full Art Trainer Supporter in this set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Dark Phantasma cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.