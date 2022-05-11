Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma Preview: Mismagius Line

The next Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Dark Phantasma will be released on May 13th, 2022. This set will continue the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer, and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma will feature cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set will also continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will also see more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo patter. These sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at the Mismagius line from the set.

Mismagius: Artist HYOGONOSUKE uses a pastel and expressive style when contributing illustrations to the Pokémon TCG. You may recognize HYOGONOSUKE's work primarily from two of the biggest Alternate Arts that took the hobby by storm last year: the Tyranitar V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Battle Styles and the Leafeon VMAX Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Here, the artist behind those two juggernauts illustrates a common Misdreavus with that same attention to detail. Misdreavus's face is deceptively cute and I love the use of fog and minimalist colors to create a spooky background.

Misdreavus: We get a glowing Misdreavus seemingly about to unleash a Ghost-type attack, illustrated by kawayoo, whose other main hits this year include two of the main hitters of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars: the Arceus V Alternate Art and the Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare. The one thing about this card is that it's an uncommon, but man would it have looked nice as a holographic rare.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include.