Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Giratina V

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at Origin Forme Giratina V which shows off that Lost Zone aura.

Wow. 5ban Graphics gets a lot of heat for their use of 3D-style artwork, and I haven't always been a fan, but they completely knocked this one out of the park. The purple, teal, and magenta aura that surrounds Giratina is the Lost Zone effect which will appear outside of the border on multiple cards. This is way more vibrant than I pictured when I heard it described in the Sword & Shield – Lost Origin announcement, and I'm also surprised by the way it vibes with the gold of Giratina's card. Visually, this card bursts with color and is immediately one of the most stunning Giratina images I've ever seen.

