Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Pidgeot V

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look a V from Lost Abyss.

Artist Saki Hayashiro throws it back to Kanto for this Pidgeot V. The fully evolved bird is striking in this dynamic illustration, with a bright and almost photorealistic forest behind the Pokémon. This style gives the impression that Pidgeot is popping out of the card as it swoops toward the onlooker.

It was been quite a while since we've seen an Ultra Rare Pidgeot card. The Sun & Moon era almost skipped Pidgeot entirely, only featuring it once on a regular non-holographic Rare in Sun & Moon – Team Up. Before that, it was the Kanto-themed set XY – Evolutions when we last saw Pidgeot appear on an Ultra Rare with the set's Pidgeot EX and M Pidgeot EX.

