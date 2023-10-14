Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: garchomp, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Garchomp Merch

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf merch drop includes card sleeves, deck boxes, and more featuring Tera Garchomp, Tera Mewtwo, & others.

Pokémon TCG Japan has released the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It is a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at the final Raging Surf spotlight by checking out Japan's Pokémon Center merch tying into the release.

The following items have been released in Japan's Pokémon Center stores in promotion of Raging Surf:

Steel-type Tera Skeledirge card sleeves

Steel-type Tera Skeldirge deck box

Electric-type Tera Mewtwo card sleeves

Electric-type Tera Mewtwo deck box

Water-type Tera Garchomp card sleeves

Water-type Tera Garchomp deck box

Water-type Tera Garchomp playmat

Gholdengo & Gimmighoul card sleeves

Gholdengo premium deck box

These items are exclusive to Japan locations and will have to be found through the secondary market internationally.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

