Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Groudon Holo

The Legendary Hoenn Ground-type, Groudon, appears on a holographic rare from Pokémon TCG Japan's next expansion, Raging Surf.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22nd, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at look at another card from this set which is on a surprising rarity level.

Due to Groudon's appearance on the pack art of Raging Surf, I thought for sure that we were going to see it appear as an ex in the set. Now, here it is as a holo rare. My theory is that Groudon will also get an Illustration Rare, which will certainly justify its appearance on the pack art here. The artist behind this gleaming Ground-type holographic rare is Uta, who debuted in the hobby with a credit at the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with a trio of cards in Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse featuring Jolteon, Glalie, and Ponyta. This is Uta's first time drawing Groudon.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

