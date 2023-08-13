Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Froslass, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Tera Froslass Ex

Pokémon TCG Japan reveals more cards from the next set Raging Surf. Today's previews feature Snorunt and a Grass-type Tera Froslass ex.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22nd, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Tera Pokémon ex from the set now that we have revealed the set mascot, Tera Garchomp ex. Next up is…

Tera Froslass ex! This Pokémon, normally an Ice-type or Ghost-type in the Pokémon TCG, gets the new Tera typing of Grass. As with Tera Garchomp ex, famed Ultra Rare provider 5ban Graphics provides the art for this gorgeous, glowing emerald card. We also get Froslass's pre-evolution, Snorunt. satoma is the credited artist for this card. This is just satoma's second card credit after the Dratini from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!