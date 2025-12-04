Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: commercials, livestream, PC Gaming Show, trailers
Everything Revealed During The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025
We sat through yet another two-hour session of video game commercials as the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 happened today
Article Summary
- The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 featured over 60 upcoming PC games, far exceeding the promised Top 25 list.
- Major reveals included titles like LEGO Batman, Grand Theft Auto 6, Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War 4, and Control 2.
- The event mixed anticipated releases with lesser-known indie gems, all accompanied by Steam page links for easy access.
- Fans were treated to world premieres, sequels, and big franchise teasers throughout the massive two-hour livestream.
This afternoon, PC Gamer held their now annual PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted livestream, yet another two and a half-hour commercial fest no one really asked for. The goal of the show was to tell you their top 25 games they're looking forward to seeing be released next year, but we could only be so lucky that ANYONE running a show like this would keep it to 25 games. In total, they actually showcased 86 games, making it one of the most commercial-packed livestreams of the year, which they should take zero pride in.
The 25 titles were spread throughout the show alongside a number of other commercials, which raises the question: How do all those other publishers feel about paying money to be part of this show but not being considered good enough to be included in the Top 25? While they all ponder that question, here's the full list of everything revealed and shown off during the stream (with Steam links to the games that had pages, because we're nice), along with the full livestream for you to watch if you want to check it out.
SOL Shogunate
Substructure
Carmageddon: Rogue Shift
Reanimal
Rogue Point
Nutmeg!
MIO: Memroies In Orbit
Ferocious
Grave Seasons
Animalkind
Ex Sanguis
Neath
LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
Dogpile
Cairn
Lunar Strike
Killing Floor 3: Season 2 – Operation: Breakout
Clockwork Revolution
Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes
Eteo Studio Announces Its Opening
Recur
PVKK
Soulmask
Epoch Reset
Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!
Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core
Queen's Domain
Dark Switch
Hello Sunshine
High on Life 2
Thick as Thieves
Last Flag
Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival
Witchspire
Tamer Town
Crimson Desert
Marvel's Blade
Spellcasters Chronicles
When Sirens Fall Silent
Modulus
Guild Wars Reforged
Wardrum
Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls
Den Of Wolves
Last Man Sitting
About Fishing
Arma 4
Gods, Death & Reapers
Down With the Ship
Unyverse
Brightfall
Star Wars Zero Company
Let It Die: Inferno
Halloween
Streets of Fortuna
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4
Luna Abyss
Remnant Protocol
Rivage
Light No Fire
Rhell: Warped Worlds & Troubled Times
Be My Horde
Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator
Nioh 3
Regions of Ruin: Runegate
Starsand Island
Esoteric Ebb
Big Walk
Onimusha: Way of the Sword
Resident Evil Requiem
Dungeons of Dusk
The House of Hikmah
Control 2
Samson
The Relic First Guardian
Grand Theft Auto 6
Splitgate: Arena Reloaded
Springs Eternal
Stranger Than Heaven
Inkblood
Away From Home
Damon and Baby
Windrose
Haunted Chocolatier
007: First Light
Slay The Spire 2