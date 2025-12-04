Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: commercials, livestream, PC Gaming Show, trailers

Everything Revealed During The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025

We sat through yet another two-hour session of video game commercials as the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 happened today

Article Summary The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 featured over 60 upcoming PC games, far exceeding the promised Top 25 list.

Major reveals included titles like LEGO Batman, Grand Theft Auto 6, Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War 4, and Control 2.

The event mixed anticipated releases with lesser-known indie gems, all accompanied by Steam page links for easy access.

Fans were treated to world premieres, sequels, and big franchise teasers throughout the massive two-hour livestream.

This afternoon, PC Gamer held their now annual PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted livestream, yet another two and a half-hour commercial fest no one really asked for. The goal of the show was to tell you their top 25 games they're looking forward to seeing be released next year, but we could only be so lucky that ANYONE running a show like this would keep it to 25 games. In total, they actually showcased 86 games, making it one of the most commercial-packed livestreams of the year, which they should take zero pride in.

The 25 titles were spread throughout the show alongside a number of other commercials, which raises the question: How do all those other publishers feel about paying money to be part of this show but not being considered good enough to be included in the Top 25? While they all ponder that question, here's the full list of everything revealed and shown off during the stream (with Steam links to the games that had pages, because we're nice), along with the full livestream for you to watch if you want to check it out.

SOL Shogunate

Substructure

Carmageddon: Rogue Shift

Reanimal

Rogue Point

Nutmeg!

MIO: Memroies In Orbit

Ferocious

Grave Seasons

Animalkind

Ex Sanguis

Neath

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Dogpile

Cairn

Lunar Strike

Killing Floor 3: Season 2 – Operation: Breakout

Clockwork Revolution

Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes

Eteo Studio Announces Its Opening

Recur

PVKK

Soulmask

Epoch Reset

Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!

Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core

Queen's Domain

Dark Switch

Hello Sunshine

High on Life 2

Thick as Thieves

Last Flag

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival

Witchspire

Tamer Town

Crimson Desert

Marvel's Blade

Spellcasters Chronicles

When Sirens Fall Silent

Modulus

Guild Wars Reforged

Wardrum

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Den Of Wolves

Last Man Sitting

About Fishing

Arma 4

Gods, Death & Reapers

Down With the Ship

Unyverse

Brightfall

Star Wars Zero Company

Let It Die: Inferno

Halloween

Streets of Fortuna

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4

Luna Abyss

Remnant Protocol

Rivage

Light No Fire

Rhell: Warped Worlds & Troubled Times

Be My Horde

Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator

Nioh 3

Regions of Ruin: Runegate

Starsand Island

Esoteric Ebb

Big Walk

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Resident Evil Requiem

Dungeons of Dusk

The House of Hikmah

Control 2

Samson

The Relic First Guardian

Grand Theft Auto 6

Splitgate: Arena Reloaded

Springs Eternal

Stranger Than Heaven

Inkblood

Away From Home

Damon and Baby

Windrose

Haunted Chocolatier

007: First Light

Slay The Spire 2



