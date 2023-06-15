Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Ruler of the Black Flame, tyranitar

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Tera Tyranitar Ex

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ruler of the Black Flame features an Electric-type (or in the TCG Lightning-type) Tera Tyranitar ex card.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at a new Tera Pokémon ex from this set.

Tyranitar gets a killer card here from 5ban Graphics. This is another Tera Pokémon ex that showcases the gem-encrusted Tyranitar as seen in the Paldean region. Here, the normally Dark-type or Ground-type (in the TCG where Ground represents Rock) Tyranitar shifts to an Electric-type. I hope we end up getting a Special Illustration Rare for this ex. How cool would it be to see this Pokémon letting out a burst of lightning in a dramatic scene? We already know that the Tera ex Full Art is going to look crazy.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!