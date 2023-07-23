Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Ruler of the Black Flame, togepi

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Togepi Line

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ruler of the Black Flame, set for release next Friday, features the Togepi line culminating in a holographic Togekiss.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at the Togepi line from this set.

Togepi gets a strong feature with its entire line depicted as Psychic-types (as the Fairy-type Energy is currently retired) in Ruler of the Black Flame.

Togepi is drawn in a cute, cartoony style admiring flowers by Natsumi Yoshida. Artist Kyoko Umemoto depicts a happy Togetic flying toward us from a floral bush with a smile on its face. Finally, we get a holographic Togekiss by artist Cona Nitanda whose delicate touch with colors will certainly look terrific with the holographic pattern of this era.

The Scarlet & Violet era has given a good deal more attention to Baby Pokémon than other recent eras, which is a great change, in my opinion. We'll find out soon if we get a Togepi Illustration Rare, which would be such a terrific moment.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!