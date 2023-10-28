Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Fuecoco, pokemon, pokemon cards, Shiny Treasure ex

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Fuecoco Line

Pokémon TCG Japan’s next Shiny-themed high class expansion, Shiny Treasure ex, features the Shiny Fuecoco evolutuonary line.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Japan's new expansion, Shiny Treasure ex, will feature Shiny Pokémon.

The Shiny Fuecoco line is confirmed to be part of Shiny Treasure ex.

High-class sets such as Shiny Treasure ex are often source material for English-language expansions.

Previous shiny-focused sets include GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, used in various English releases.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English.

Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates; Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted; Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates; VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion will be like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it will feature "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion that has not yet been revealed. Today, let's take a look at the Shiny Fuecoco line from Shiny Treasure ex.

One of the first sequences of cards to be revealed is another line-up of Shiny Starters. First, we saw Shiny Sprigatito's evolutionary line, which culminates in a Shiny Meowscarada ex, and now we get the Shiny Fuecoco line. Shiny Fuecoco itself is illustrated by OKACHEKE. The middle stage, Shiny Crocalor, is drawn by Hideki Ishikawa. The ultimate stage uses the line art from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved's Skeledirge ex Full Art with the Shiny colors applied, as illustrated by 5ban Graphics.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

