Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Gardevoir Ex

After its feature in Hidden Fates and Lost Origin, Shiny Gardevoir returns to the Pokémon TCG with Japan's Shiny Treasure ex set.

Article Summary New Shiny Gardevoir ex revealed in Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure ex.

Shiny Treasure ex set includes a Secret Rare section focused on Shiny Pokémon.

English adaptation confirmed as Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates for early 2024.

Japanese sets hint at possible inclusions in upcoming English-language editions.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion will be like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it will feature "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at one of the newly revealed Shiny Pokémon ex from Shiny Treasure ex.

The standard version of the Gardevoir Full Art ex appeared in the Scarlet & Violet base. Now, the same line art from that card is used for Shiny Gardevoir ex from Shiny Treasure ex. The pose here is fairly similar to the Shiny Gardevoir GX seen in Hidden Fates, so I can't help but wish we saw a different species get this spotlight. We also saw Shiny Gardevoir on a Radiant card during the Sword & Shield era quite recently. Still, Gardevoir has a fantastic Shiny, and I'm interested to see if we get a Special Illustration Rare ex depicting this Shiny form.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

