What's The Difference Between Therian & Incarnate In Pokémon GO?

Starting Tuesday, Pokémon GO will begin rolling out the Therian Formes of Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus. Players are familiar with these Pokémon but are seeing these new versions of them added to the game for the first time. Let's get into what the actual difference between these versions is.

At the most basic, the difference between the Incarnate and Therian Formes amounts to the same as the difference between Origin Forme Giratina and Altered Forme Giratina, Normal Deoxys and the other variants, and so on. That means that there is a physical change and a stats change. The "original" version introduced in the games was the Incarnate Version, but there is some dialogue in the original games that suggests that it is uncertain which is the "true" Forme and appearance: the humanoid Incarnate or the animalistic Therian.

On the practical side of things, we're looking at a change in stats. Here are the stats, side-by-side, of each of these Legendaries in Pokémon GO in their different Formes:

Landorus Incarnate Forme Attack: 261 Defense: 182 Stamina: 205

Landorus Therian Forme: Attack: 289 Defense: 179 Stamina: 205

Tornadus Incarnate Forme Attack: 266 Defense: 164 Stamina: 188

Tornadus Therian Forme: Attack: 238 Defense: 189 Stamina: 188

Thundurus Incarnate Forme Attack: 266 Defense: 164 Stamina: 188

Thundurus Therian Forme: Attack: 295 Defense: 161 Stamina: 188



Notably, the changes in stats from Incarnate to Therian are not consistent from species to species. Landorus's Attack goes up and Defense very slightly stops. Tornadus's Attack drops pretty drastically, with its Defense going up. Finally, Thundurus's Attack goes up to the highest number of the three with its Defense just barely dropping. The Stamina remains the same for all three.

Therian Thundurus will arrive on Tuesday, replacing Incarnate Thundurus. Pokémon GO has announced that Therian Forme Tornadus will be introduced the following week. Although it wasn't explicitly stated, I'm certain that we can expect Therian Forme Landorus, the last of the trip, the following week. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for our Therian Thundurus Raid Guide, which will help you build a team to take on this Pokémon.