Posted in: 505 Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crime Boss: Rockay City, InGame Studios

Crime Boss: Rockay City Will Arrive On Steam In June

505 Games will finally bring Crime Boss: Rockay City over to Steam next month, giving players the complete game with DLC content.

Article Summary Crime Boss: Rockay City hits Steam on June 18, 2024, with full DLCs and updates.

Dive into the criminal underworld in action-packed heists and turf wars.

Play as Travis Baker in a rogue-lite campaign or team up in 4-player co-op.

Unlock weapons, skins, and crewmates in various modes, online and offline.

InGame Studios and 505 Games will finally release Crime Boss: Rockay City for Steam next month, giving players everything from the game and more. After being an exclusive title for a short period of time, we will see the full version of the title on the platform, complete with all of the updates, fixes, and DLC content released so far, so everyone is up-to-date with others who own it. We have more details about it below as the game will officially drop on June 18, 2024.

Crime Boss: Rockay City

Become a notorious criminal legend in this tension-packed, over-the-top, first-person shooter. Use a wide range of weapons and equipment to combat police forces and rival gangs while you make off with the score! Go guns blazing or undetected with immersive stealth gameplay in highly randomized heists. Build your squad and successfully rob banks, hold up stores, raid armored trucks and more! The game comes with numerous big and medium heists, dozens of quick jobs and a variety of turfwar battles. Choose from 3 difficulty options to match your skill level.

Welcome to Rockay City, Florida – a city full of quirky characters, 90s gangster pop culture and cheesiest dialogues since VHS. Take on the role of the legendary Travis Baker in the single-player, rogue-lite campaign. Earn money in heists, manage a team of criminals and conquer the other gangs' territories to rule the underworld of Rockay City. Every strategic decision has its consequences – but failure doesn't mean it's over. Unlock permanent buff cards, to help you make the next run and complete your objective. Can your crime empire take over the city before Sheriff Norris stops you in your tracks?

Play offline with helpful bots or team up with friends in 4 player PVE co-op multiplayer. Earn money and experience in single missions, Shuffle mode or the mini-campaigns in Urban Legends. Find a reliable crew using quickplay matchmaking, session browser or by inviting your friends. Unlock weapons, equipment, skins and teammates by gaining XP for completing missions across single and multiplayer modes. Form a crew with your friends and climb to the top!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!