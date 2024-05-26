Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, film, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, planet of the apes

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Star on Their Character's Fate

One of the stars of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is opening up about their character's potentially ambiguous fate.

Article Summary Kevin Durand hints at potential return of Proximus Caesar in 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'.

Proximus's fate left ambiguous amid franchise's trend for resurrecting villains.

The character's survival in question after a dramatic but inconclusive exit.

Fans speculate on the future of the Apes saga and Proximus's role in it.

The new film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is officially four entries into its reboot franchise (first ignited in the 2011 film Rise of the Planet of the Apes). As expected, the film continues the previously established trend of solid box office numbers and generally positive reception from moviegoers. It's basically a modern cinematic staple. And with any action-packed movie franchise, there's also a high chance that a villainous character will reappear after a near-death experience because a conflict-free story is simply too good to be true.

To further prove that point, one of the film's stars reveals that his presumed death doesn't offer a clear answer.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Star Teases a Possible Return

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes star Kevin Durand (Proximus Caesar) addressed the apparent death of his character, implying that there could be more to come. Durand tells the publication, "Does Proximus crawl out of that ocean? You didn't see his body. You just saw a big splash. He's a gigantic, magnificent creature, and given the density of that beast, did he make it? I don't know … but I think that there is a chance [that Proximus survived in the film]."

While the film's creative team has been clear that Proximus isn't specifically designed as a villain — he obviously fits into the role given his inclination for conflict. With that being said, a franchise always thrives when there's a solid, layered foe at the forefront, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see Proximus reappear for another entry in the future. And now that Noa is taking center stage in the Planet of the Apes universe, there's even more opportunity to carry this generational beef into a whole new film. Would you like to see Proximus Caesar in another movie, or would you prefer his story to end with his implied demise? Let us know in the comments below.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is in theaters now.

