Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Pikachu & Raichu

Shiny Pikachu and Shiny Raichu haven't been featured in the Pokémon TCG since the vintage sets and now return in Japan's Shiny Treasure ex.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion will be like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it will feature "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at a pair of newly revealed Shiny Pokémon from Shiny Treasure ex.

It's surprising that it took this long for a modern Shiny set to feature Shiny Pikachu. Shiny Pikachu was previously featured on the Pikachu Gold Star from EX Holon Phantoms but didn't get an appearance in Hidden Fates or Shining Fates. Raichu was actually one of the first species to get a Shiny feature with Shining Raichu in Neo Destiny. We haven't seen Shiny Raichu in the Pokémon TCG ever since. Now, Yuu Nishida illustrates a cute and joyful Shiny Pikachu, and Sanosuke Sakuma draws an even happier, more cartoony Shiny Raichu.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

