Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Expansion Releases Tomorrow

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. Some of the biggest hits in the set are Mewtwo VSTAR, Dragonite VSTAR, and two Alternate Arts. It will include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. We are now just one day away from the release of the set.

Here's what the Pokémon TCG had to say about this upcoming release:

Gear up for battle like never before as Pokémon GO meets the Pokémon Trading Card Game! Dragonite VSTAR and Mewtwo VSTAR show off immense powers, while Melmetal VMAX in its Gigantamax form smashes the competition. Appearing as sought-after Shiny Pokémon, Radiant Venusaur, Radiant Charizard, and Radiant Blastoise bring dazzling new strategies to the battlefield. Meanwhile, the leaders of Team Instinct, Team Mystic, and Team Valor are ready to show their support in the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO expansion!

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool. I will be conducting product openings right here on Bleeding Cool sponsored by the Pokémon Company. I can't yet confirm what products I will be allowed to show off, but I can give you a heads up that we are in for an exciting release here. Be sure to check back to the site leading up to the set's release for more.