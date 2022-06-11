Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Radiant Charizard

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we have the first look at what may be the ultimate chase card of the set.

Shiny Charizard is one of the best Pokémon designs of all time. The Pokémon TCG's many Charizard cards are famous as some of the most sought-after and iconic collectibles ever produced. When a Charizard card is positioned as a bit hit in a set, the fandom stops and takes notice, because it's always going to become a major moment in the hobby.

And yet… I hate to say this. I hate to think it. But this? I just don't think it lives up to the TCG'S high standard. Easily the worst Radiant card we've seen so far, Charizard has a simple screensaver-style effect for the background couples with coloring that doesn't do this Shiny Fire-type its due justice. While Radiant cards are all about the foil and the holo, compare this to the artwork of Radiant Eevee. They are worlds apart.

While this is the first outright misstep I've seen in this otherwise interesting set, it's a big fumble. Radiant Charizard could've made a moment that evoked the Neo-era Shining Charizard, and instead, we have a card that I thought had to be a fake when it first leaked.

Thankfully, the next Radiant cards I'll show are much bigger wins.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool. Also stay tuned for details on the TCG Crossover Event happening during June 2022 in Pokémon GO which will feature the release of Wimpod and TCG Hat Pikachu.