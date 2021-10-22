Pokémon TCG Previews English Mew VMAX For Fusion Strike

The Pokémon TCG has now shown the English versions of cards that we've been excited about for some time now. The Mew-VMAX and Boltund-VMAX that appeared in Japan's Fusion Arts have now been released with English text ahead of their release as part of the November 2021 Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will bring a third Battle Style to the Pokémon TCG, adding Fusion Strike to Rapid Strike and Single Strike. The set focuses on Pokémon including Mew, Boltund, Genesect, and Gengar VMAX. Let's get into everything we know about Fusion Strike.

Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will be released on November 12th, 2021.

Pre-release events for Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will be held at official Pokémon TCG tournament stores the weekend of October 30th, 2021.

The set is rumored to include Alternate Art cards that were cut from previous sets and others that were released as Japanese promos are part of earlier sets. This includes Celebi V Alternate Art, Sandaconda V Alternate Art, Espeon VMAX Alternate Art, Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art, and Gengar VMAX Alternate Art. The last of the four is almost a guarantee, as Gengar VMAX appears as a set mascot.

Confirmed Alternate Arts are Mew V, Skwovet V, Genesect V, Mew VMAX.

It is expected that the Shiny Pokémon appearing on a Gold Card this time around with be Flaaffy. Flaaffy was the one and only Shiny Gold Card in the Japanese set Fusion Arts, so it is very likely that it will be the one and only Shiny Gold Card in Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike.

With 264 cards before Secret Rares, it seems that this may be the largest Pokémon TCG set of all time. Before this set, Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse had 236 cards before Secret Rares and 271 in total. This will easily top that.

The size of the set makes me wonder what will go into this that wasn't in Fusion Arts, which was a relatively small set considering it was a single set rather than paired releases which Japan often does. I'm wondering if we will see cards from Japan's Start Deck 100 series like the new Pikachu V and the Kingler VMAX. That would certainly pad this one out a bit.