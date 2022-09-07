Pokémon TCG Pull Rate Quest: Lost Origin Booster Box Opening #1

Too often, Pokémon TCG influencers will rush to make a sweeping statement about a new set's pull rates. It's going to be interesting to see how the latest set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, is seen because it is the second main series set in a row that has a special Trainer Gallery subset consisting of Character Cards, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot along with the new card type Radiant Pokémon. This increases the number of pulls that one can expect to get in a Sword & Shield – Lost Origin opening. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a set's existence, I'm here with Pull Rate Quest, a series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set, but remember… A lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. Let's open a booster box of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

I purchased this box from Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles in Selden, NY. Here's the spread of the box:

Holo Rare: 6

Pokémon-V: 4

Pokémon VMAX: 0

Pokémon VSTAR: 1

Radiant Pokémon: 2

Full Art V: 2

Alternate Art V: 0

Full Art Trainer (Main Set): 0

Rainbow Rare: 0

Gold VSTAR: 0

Gold Trainer or Special Energy: 1

Trainer Gallery Hits: 4 Character Rare: 3 Character Super Rare: 0 Full Art TG Trainer: 1 Black & Gold VMAX: 0



This is what I'd call an ideal booster box in the main set spread. Essentially the best that you can ask for is two Full Arts and a Secret Rare. I'm not too thrilled about this one because the Dark Patch Gold Secret Rare is one of the only two Secret Rares I've already pulled, but the technical hit number couldn't be better.

The reverse holo slot shows this first Sword & Shield – Lost Origin opening on par with the only other comparable set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with two Radiants and four Trainer Gallery hits. (Note that while Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars had a Trainer Gallery, it does not feature Radiants.) I was thrilled to get the Charizard Character Rare and a Full Art Trainer in the Trainer Gallery.